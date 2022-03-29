Video
31st National Swimming, Diving, Water Polo competition begins today

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Bangabandhu 31st National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo competition begins from today (Tuesday) at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex in the city's Mirpur.
Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, MP, chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Youth and Sports is expected to inaugurate the four-day meet as the chief guest, sponsored by Max group and organised by Bangladesh Swimming Federation (BSF).
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza will present as special guest in the opening ceremony, which will be presided by BSF's Senior Vice-President and Max Group's Chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir.
Near about 580 swimmers from 75 teams including divisional sports associations, swimming clubs, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar are taking part in the meet, which will be held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The first, second and third place finishers of the competition will be given gold, silver and bronze medals while the best man and woman swimmers will be given crests.
Chief of Naval Staff and BSF's President Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, FWC, PSC will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony on Friday (April 1) and distribute the prizes while its Senior Vice-president Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir will preside over the closing ceremony.
In this regards, a press conference was held today (Monday) at BOA auditorium to provide all the details of the meet.
BSF's General Secretary MB Saif, Max Group's General Manager Sanaul Haque Bokul, BSF's vice-president Abdul Hamid, its Treasurer Rezaul Hossain Badsha, Joint Secretary Selim Mia and representative of BSF's present captain M Moniruzzaman were present in the press conference.     -BSS


