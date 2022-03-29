Bangladesh eyeing a win, Mongolia a draw



Bangladesh National Football team practice session on Monday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh head coach and former Spanish footballer Javier Fernandez Cabrera Martin Penato said to the media in a briefing session on Monday, "We are going to play the match to win it. Mongolia is a good team. They are likely not as tactical as the Maldives and perhaps they like playing straight. But we must focus on our game plan and how do we apply those in the field.

Mongolia national team Head coach and former Japanese footballer Ichiro Otsuka said, "In Mongolia, football is played on artificial turf and our players are not used to playing on grass. So, it's going to be hard to play here. However, the international matches are usually played on grass and that's why we will try our best to cope with the matter.'

Talking about his goal, the 57-year-old coach said: "I want to win, but it won't be a bad thing if the match ends in a draw. I came to Mongolia only two months ago. So, everyone is new to me. I will try to get the best from the experienced footballers in the match.'

In the meantime, the booters of Bangladesh were busy practising, stretching, and working on individual positions for the last few days.









