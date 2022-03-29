Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AR Rahman\'s concert

BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium

PM to attend as chief guest

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

AR Rahman's concert
BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium

BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium

As part of celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has organised a concert titled as 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' today (Tuesday) at Sher-eBangla Cricket Stadium of Mirpur in Dhaka.
AR Rahman, the superstar of the music world, will entertain the stage of Bangladesh with more than a hundred of his associates to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Oscar-winning artist will take to the stage today evening to spread the melody.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has graced to present the occasion as the chief guest and deliver her valuable speech, according to the organisers. The Prime Minister, daughter of Bangabandhu, is scheduled to appear at the venue at 7:00pm.
According to the schedule, popular band Miles will perform in the first slot of the show at 6:00pm. After that, popular musician Mamtaz Begum will appear on the stage. AR Rahman will take the stage in the second slot of the five-hour long concert. He will rock the stage from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.
The concert organised by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is sponsored by Bashundhara Group. The entire program will be broadcast live on the private satellite channel News24.
Musician AR Rahman means something different. Wherever he has set foot in the world, the insanity of the spectators has been seen everywhere. His skyrocketing popularity in Dhaka is nothing new. The superstar has been seen in various cricket festivals in Mirpur earlier. He is also the centerpiece of this year's event along with the local renowned artists.
AR Rahman has already arrived in Dhaka on Sunday with more than a hundred of companions.
In the meantime, BCB has completed almost all the preparations. The stage has been built over a large part of the stadium. Seating arrangement for ten thousands of visitors was ensured in front of the stage. Tickets are being sold in three categories.
The year-long celebration of Mujib's birth centenary is nearing its end. Almost all the government and non-government organisations of the country have decorated the birth centenary of Bangabandhu with various arrangements.
The BCB's plan was also quite stylish. A Cricket match was also planned by forming two teams, World XI and Asia XI. In the case of Covid-19, the plan was thwarted. However, the concert of AR Rahman at the last moment is going to be implemented.
The event 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' will begin with the national anthem at 6:15pm today. The music lovers will be able to enter the field by showing scheduled ticket from 3:00pm. Tickets are being sold in three categories - minimum Tk 1,000, Gold category at Tk 5,000 and Platinum category at Tk 10,000.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Egypt will defend with 16 players against Senegal
Portugal's path to World Cup blocked by surprise package North Macedonia
Australia suffer Marsh injury blow for Pakistan ODI series
Five matches of national men's handball decided in opener
Milestone College success in inter-college women's cricket
Nazmul Opu powers Mohammedan to 3rd victory in DPL
Ashikuzzaman, Shamoly Roy win gold on second day
31st National Swimming, Diving, Water Polo competition begins today


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft