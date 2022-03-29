



BCB to celebrate 'Mujib 100' today at Mirpur Stadium

AR Rahman, the superstar of the music world, will entertain the stage of Bangladesh with more than a hundred of his associates to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Oscar-winning artist will take to the stage today evening to spread the melody.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has graced to present the occasion as the chief guest and deliver her valuable speech, according to the organisers. The Prime Minister, daughter of Bangabandhu, is scheduled to appear at the venue at 7:00pm.

According to the schedule, popular band Miles will perform in the first slot of the show at 6:00pm. After that, popular musician Mamtaz Begum will appear on the stage. AR Rahman will take the stage in the second slot of the five-hour long concert. He will rock the stage from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.

The concert organised by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is sponsored by Bashundhara Group. The entire program will be broadcast live on the private satellite channel News24.

Musician AR Rahman means something different. Wherever he has set foot in the world, the insanity of the spectators has been seen everywhere. His skyrocketing popularity in Dhaka is nothing new. The superstar has been seen in various cricket festivals in Mirpur earlier. He is also the centerpiece of this year's event along with the local renowned artists.

AR Rahman has already arrived in Dhaka on Sunday with more than a hundred of companions.

In the meantime, BCB has completed almost all the preparations. The stage has been built over a large part of the stadium. Seating arrangement for ten thousands of visitors was ensured in front of the stage. Tickets are being sold in three categories.

The year-long celebration of Mujib's birth centenary is nearing its end. Almost all the government and non-government organisations of the country have decorated the birth centenary of Bangabandhu with various arrangements.

The BCB's plan was also quite stylish. A Cricket match was also planned by forming two teams, World XI and Asia XI. In the case of Covid-19, the plan was thwarted. However, the concert of AR Rahman at the last moment is going to be implemented.

The event 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' will begin with the national anthem at 6:15pm today. The music lovers will be able to enter the field by showing scheduled ticket from 3:00pm. Tickets are being sold in three categories - minimum Tk 1,000, Gold category at Tk 5,000 and Platinum category at Tk 10,000.











