Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tipu Murder

Akash placed on 7-day remand

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Court Correspondent

Masum Mohammad Akash, the main accused in a case filed for killing an Awami League leader and a female college student in the city's Shahjahanpur was placed on a 7-day remand.
Additional Chief   Metropolitan Magistrate (Addl CMM) Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) of Police Inspector Yeasin Shikder produced him before the court with 15-day remand prayer.
Defence Lawyer Shahnaz Begum Moni argued for Akash while prosecution lawyers Md Rezaul Rahman Rumel and Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron represented the state in the court. A team of DB Police on Sunday arrested Akash, 34, from Bogura.
AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was in a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was on a rickshaw on Thursday night were killed in firing, police said.
During police interrogation, Akash admitted that he followed Tipu to kill and when the vehicle carrying Tipu reached near Shahjahanpur Rail Gate he opened fire on him.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akash placed on 7-day remand
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul
AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers
Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life
Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC
1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft