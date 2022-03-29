Akash placed on 7-day remand

Masum Mohammad Akash, the main accused in a case filed for killing an Awami League leader and a female college student in the city's Shahjahanpur was placed on a 7-day remand.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Addl CMM) Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) of Police Inspector Yeasin Shikder produced him before the court with 15-day remand prayer.

Defence Lawyer Shahnaz Begum Moni argued for Akash while prosecution lawyers Md Rezaul Rahman Rumel and Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron represented the state in the court. A team of DB Police on Sunday arrested Akash, 34, from Bogura.

AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was in a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was on a rickshaw on Thursday night were killed in firing, police said.

During police interrogation, Akash admitted that he followed Tipu to kill and when the vehicle carrying Tipu reached near Shahjahanpur Rail Gate he opened fire on him.