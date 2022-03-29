Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organized by the Association of Engineers, Bangladesh at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a discussion organized by the Association of Engineers, Bangladesh at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that Biman Bangladesh Airlines is looking to launch its commercial flight on the Dhaka-Toronto route for the sole purpose of facilitating passengers who made second homes in Canada to siphon off money there.
"You must have seen a direct flight from Dhaka to Toronto (Canada) has been launched on a trial basis. The officials of Biman themselves yesterday (Sunday) said that they did not know the reason behind operating the flight as it won't be a viable one in any way," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, "The flight has been initiated only for the convenience of those who travel to Begumpara or to give them the scope to siphon off money directly from Bangladesh in suitcases and trunks."
'Begumpara' is the name given to capture the phenomenon of money laundered to Canada from Bangladesh, a large part of which ends up being invested in the Canadian real estate market in the names of the wives of corrupt individuals, or 'begums'.  
Association of Engineers Bangladesh, a pro-BNP platform of engineers, arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club.
Earlier on March 26, Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched its first commercial flight on the Dhaka-Toronto route on a trial basis.
Depicting the sorry state of the country, Fakhrul said people are going through serious ordeals due to the unusual price hike of daily essentials caused by unbridled corruption. "Though people are earning money with their hard labour, lakhs of crores of taka have been siphoned off abroad."
He said corruption and plundering have continued unabated as the current government has no accountability to the country's people. "No question has been raised in the parliament as people have no representation there."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akash placed on 7-day remand
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul
AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers
Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life
Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC
1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft