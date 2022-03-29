Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Clashes between two rival factions of the Awami League over the control of the workers's union at the Benapole Land Port in Jashore's Sharsha have left the road to Kolkata blocked for around three hours, causing sufferings to passengers.
Violence erupted between the supporters of Ohiduzzaman Ohid, general secretary of Handling Workers' Union at the land port, and Rashed Ali, former general secretary of the union and a councillor of Benapole Municipality, began fighting at 11am on Monday.
Several crude bombs were burst during the running battle, said Jewel Imran, assistant superintendent of police. The district administration and law enforcement took control of the situation after three hours.
Mamun Tarafder, a deputy director at the land port, said loading and unloading operations remained suspended following the "trouble" created by the handling workers. Export-import activities have resumed. Two people, who were injured in the clashes, have been detained. ASP Jewel said police would detain Rashed and take legal action against him.
Workers and locals said Ohid and Rashed have been at loggerheads for a long time.
Following the dispute, current members of the union said some outsiders led by Rashed entered the port and started hurling crude bombs. The clashes began when Ohid's followers tried to chase away Rashed's men, said witnesses. The agitated workers vandalised the municipal mayor's office and market.
Ohid said a "certain quarter" is trying to destroy the peaceful environment of the port. Rashed's was unreachable over phone.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akash placed on 7-day remand
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul
AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers
Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life
Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC
1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft