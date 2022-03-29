AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers

Clashes between two rival factions of the Awami League over the control of the workers's union at the Benapole Land Port in Jashore's Sharsha have left the road to Kolkata blocked for around three hours, causing sufferings to passengers.

Violence erupted between the supporters of Ohiduzzaman Ohid, general secretary of Handling Workers' Union at the land port, and Rashed Ali, former general secretary of the union and a councillor of Benapole Municipality, began fighting at 11am on Monday.

Several crude bombs were burst during the running battle, said Jewel Imran, assistant superintendent of police. The district administration and law enforcement took control of the situation after three hours.

Mamun Tarafder, a deputy director at the land port, said loading and unloading operations remained suspended following the "trouble" created by the handling workers. Export-import activities have resumed. Two people, who were injured in the clashes, have been detained. ASP Jewel said police would detain Rashed and take legal action against him.

Workers and locals said Ohid and Rashed have been at loggerheads for a long time.

Following the dispute, current members of the union said some outsiders led by Rashed entered the port and started hurling crude bombs. The clashes began when Ohid's followers tried to chase away Rashed's men, said witnesses. The agitated workers vandalised the municipal mayor's office and market.

Ohid said a "certain quarter" is trying to destroy the peaceful environment of the port. Rashed's was unreachable over phone. -bdnews24.com











