Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life



Police charge baton on the leaders and activists of the Left Democratic Alliance during the six-hour general strike protesting price hikes of essentials at Paltan in the city on Monday. photo : Observer

During the strike, more than 50 people were injured and 24 leaders and activists were arrested in different districts of the country. President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Mohammad Shah Alam congratulated the people of the country through a press release for supporting and making the strike a success.

Leaders and activists of CPB, BSD, Gana Sanghati Andolan and Biplobi Workers Party marched different parts of Dhaka in support of the strike. The largest procession was in the Paltan area. The procession toured Motijheel, Gulistan, Bijayanagar and ended at Paltan.

Members of the law enforcement agencies, including the police, took up position in the Paltan area following the strike.

CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam said in a press release, "Attacks were carried out on strikers in Barisal, Chattogram, Sirajganj, Khulna, Narayanganj, Gaibandha, Thakurgaon and several places in Dhaka."

"Besides, 24 people were arrested in Gaibandha, Thakurgaon, Khulna and Dhaka. More than 50 people were injured in the attack at different places including Paltan, Mohammadpur, Mirpur and Narayanganj," CPB President added.

Strike supporters clashed with police at Paltan intersection. During this time, police fired watercanon and tear shell on the supporters of the strike. Protesters also hurled brick chips at police in protest.

Earlier in the morning, the strike supporters blocked the Paltan intersection. Leaders and activists of the LDA student wing also blocked the Shahbagh area of the capital by burning tires and waving banners and posters on the road. They closed all the roads in the area around 7:45am which caused a long traffic jam from Science Laboratory intersection to Shahbagh.

The strike were called to break up the "traders' syndicate" which controls the market for essential commodities and to issue ration cards to needy people. In Narayanganj, 10 people were injured in a police baton charge during the strike. The incident took place at 8:30am in Chashara Golchattar area of the port city.

Witnesses and leaders of the LDA said, the police beat up the leaders and activists of the Left Democratic Alliance in front of their party office. Leaders and activists of CPB, BSD, BSD (Marxist) and other parties affiliated to the Left Democratic Alliance staged a procession in Gaibandha. The procession marched different parts of the Sylhet city and took up position at Amber Khana. Later, processions were held in Bandarbazar, Surma Mor and Court Point areas from 9:30am to 10:15am.

In Chittagong, leaders and activists of the Left Democratic Alliance marched in support of the strike in the New Market and Station Road areas since morning. They also held a street rally at the Newmarket corner.











