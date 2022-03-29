Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC

The latest report of Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) warns that global warming, unless rapidly halted, will result in irreversible changes to human and natural systems and immense suffering for humanity.

That makes solar geoengineering, seen by the scientific community as a last-ditch option that involves dimming the sun instead of reducing greenhouse gases, a more appealing tool to use in the fight against climate change.

The science is unequivocal that the world's temperature must not rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change. It's currently 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer and creeping towards more than 2 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.

Matthias Honegger, a senior consultant at environmental advisory firm Perspectives Climate Group, thinks limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by reducing carbon emissions alone is "wishful thinking" at this point.

Emissions hit a record high last year, even as the world agreed to hasten climate action.

Honegger, a solar geoengineering researcher, feels that the technology is not maturing fast enough.

"Almost all studies today on solar geoengineering are still at the exploratory stage," he said. "We lack the institutional and technical ability to monitor and make informed decisions on possible responses."

Honegger added that funding for the technology remains insufficient. He pointed to an article showing that US$8 million was pumped into solar geoengineering research in 2018. A separate study found that total climate research funding for that year was US$2 billion - making the amount allocated to solar geoengineering less than 0.5 per cent.

The latest IPCC paper, which included seven out of over 3,500 pages on what it terms "solar radiation modification", or SRM, said hundreds of modeling studies have been conducted between 2014 and now. However, they are mostly at the stage of studying the effects of a dimmed sun, not the injection of particles into Earth's atmosphere.

The report stated that with a better understanding of the technology, solar geoengineering could be one option taken alongside rapid decarbonisation, especially if there is an imminent risk of global temperatures overshooting 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The cost of a global rollout of solar geoengineering systems has already been estimated in a 2018 report - at US$1 to 10 billion a year, to scatter up to five million tonnes of Sulfur.

Studies suggest the particles can be delivered by balloons, giant land-based guns or even fighter jets.

Other forms of solar geoengineering, such as by brightening clouds with salt particles to reflect more sunlight and covering large areas of the sea with a reflective substance, have also been explored but in less detail.

The Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative, a US-based lobby group for the governance of climate-altering technologies, wrote in a policy brief after the latest IPCC report landed that governments should improve their understanding of solar geoengineering to figure out when it becomes better to manipulate Earth's atmosphere, than to let global temperatures rise further.

While a 2018 IPCC review said the public sentiment towards solar engineering ranged from oblivious to sceptical, the latest report found that poorer countries, who suffer more from climate change, seem to be more receptive to the technology.







