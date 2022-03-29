Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent 

After four consecutive days the country recorded a single death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally raised to 29,119. Some 81 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,363.
Besides, 993 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,878,797 and overall recovery rate at 96.28 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akash placed on 7-day remand
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul
AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers
Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life
Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC
1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft