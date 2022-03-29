1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs

After four consecutive days the country recorded a single death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally raised to 29,119. Some 81 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,363.

Besides, 993 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,878,797 and overall recovery rate at 96.28 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).









