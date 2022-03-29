Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, not only student admission, every university should have its own academic master plan. The university needs to know what special position it wants to see in the future. Students should be admitted according to it capacity, accommodation and food. Classroom crisis should not be caused by over-admission.

She was speaking at a discussion meeting titled 'Bangabandhu: The Great Hero of Bangladesh Nation-Building' organized by the Teachers' Association on the occasion of Independence and National Day-2022 at the central auditorium of Jagannath University on Monday.

"We will not only look at numbers, we will also look at balance," she said. Teachers should focus on academic master plan rather than master plan of physical development. The government is working hard to ensure the new campus of Jagannath University.

The minister said, "We have a great need to know and understand Bangabandhu. If we know Bangabandhu, we will know this land, we will know the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the people of this land. We will get a clear direction based on the past, standing in the present, what future we want to create, that is why it is very important to know Bangabandhu."

The minister further said that the conspiracy is still going on. We have to be vigilant against conspiracy.

Jagannath University Teachers Association President Prof Md Dr. Abul Hossain presided over the discussion while Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Imdadul Haque was special guest and Treasurer Professor Kamaluddin Ahmed was present at the meeting. The main article was presented by the Vice Chancellor of the National University Dr. Md Mashiur Rahman and the General Secretary of the University Teachers Association, Professor Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Imdadul Haque said that despite the limited facilities, research at Jagannath University has not stopped. Even during the Corona epidemic, educational activities at Jagannath University were not stopped.

Prof Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman also demanded the introduction of 'Bangabandhu Scholarship' in Jagannath University like other public universities and to expedite the overall development of Jagannath University.

Deans of different faculties, directors of institutes, teachers of different departments, provost of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Proctor other members of Jagannath University Teachers' Association, students, officials, university correspondents and university staff were present at the discussion.









