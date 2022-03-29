Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, not only student admission, every university should have its own academic master plan. The university needs to know what special position it wants to see in the future.  Students should be admitted according to it capacity, accommodation and food. Classroom crisis should not be caused by over-admission.
She was speaking at a discussion meeting titled 'Bangabandhu: The Great Hero of Bangladesh Nation-Building' organized by the Teachers' Association on the occasion of Independence and National Day-2022 at the central auditorium of Jagannath University on Monday.
"We will not only look at numbers, we will also look at balance," she said. Teachers should focus on academic master plan rather than master plan of physical development. The government is working hard to ensure the new campus of Jagannath University.
The minister said, "We have a great need to know and understand Bangabandhu. If we know Bangabandhu, we will know this land, we will know the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the people of this land. We will get a clear direction based on the past, standing in the present, what future we want to create, that is why it is very important to know Bangabandhu."
The minister further said that the conspiracy is still going on. We have to be vigilant against conspiracy.
Jagannath University Teachers Association President Prof Md Dr. Abul Hossain presided over the discussion while Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md. Imdadul Haque was special guest and Treasurer Professor Kamaluddin Ahmed was present at the meeting. The main article was presented by the Vice Chancellor of the National University Dr. Md Mashiur Rahman and the General Secretary of the University Teachers Association, Professor Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman.
Vice-Chancellor Prof.  Md.  Imdadul Haque said that despite the limited facilities, research at Jagannath University has not stopped. Even during the Corona epidemic, educational activities at Jagannath University were not stopped.
Prof  Abul Kalam Md Lutfar Rahman also demanded the introduction of 'Bangabandhu Scholarship' in Jagannath University like other public universities and to expedite the overall development of Jagannath University.
Deans of different faculties, directors of institutes, teachers of different departments, provost of Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Proctor other members of Jagannath University Teachers' Association, students, officials, university correspondents and university staff were present at the discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akash placed on 7-day remand
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul
AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers
Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life
Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC
1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft