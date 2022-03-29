Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  



The Regiment of Artillery's Senior Commander and Master Warrant Officer confer the honorary 'Colonel of the Regiment' rank badge on the Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Shaheed Major Nazmul Haque Parade Ground of the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram on Monday. photo : ispr

The adorned ceremony was held in accordance with the military customs and traditions at the Shaheed Major Nazmul Haque parade ground of the Artillery Center and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.

At the ceremony, the most senior commander of the regiment of artillery and the master warrant officer conferred the honorary "Colonel of the Regiment" rank-badge on the army chief.

On arrival at the parade square, Shafiuddin was formally greeted and given a guard of honour by a contingent of the artillery regiment, said an ISPR press release. Through this adornment, the army chief took over the guardianship of the regiment as per the military tradition.

In his speech, the army chief paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the same time, he commemorated all the heroic freedom fighters, including the heroic fighters of the Regiment of Artillery who had sacrificed their lives in the war of independence.

He directed all the members of the regiment of artillery to continue their relentless efforts in fulfilling their responsibility to the country through determination, professionalism and above all team effort, respecting the customs and traditions of the army.

He laid a wreath at the Memorial of the Liberation War at the Artillery Center and School. He also inaugurated the Artillery Center and Mujib Battery Road adjacent to the school.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief of army staff attended the Annual Commanders Conference of the regiment. -BSS







