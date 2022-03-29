Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

The Regiment of Artillery's Senior Commander and Master Warrant Officer confer the honorary 'Colonel of the Regiment' rank badge on the Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Shaheed Major Nazmul Haque Parade Ground of the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram on Monday. photo : ispr

The Regiment of Artillery's Senior Commander and Master Warrant Officer confer the honorary 'Colonel of the Regiment' rank badge on the Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Shaheed Major Nazmul Haque Parade Ground of the Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram on Monday. photo : ispr

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was adorned as the 9th "Colonel of the Regiment" of Regiment of Artillery of the Bangladesh Army on Monday.
The adorned ceremony was held in accordance with the military customs and traditions at the Shaheed Major Nazmul Haque parade ground of the Artillery Center and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.
At the ceremony, the most senior commander of the regiment of artillery and the master warrant officer conferred the honorary "Colonel of the Regiment" rank-badge on the army chief.
On arrival at the parade square, Shafiuddin was formally greeted and given a guard of honour by a contingent of the artillery regiment, said an ISPR press release. Through this adornment, the army chief took over the guardianship of the regiment as per the military tradition.
In his speech, the army chief paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
At the same time, he commemorated all the heroic freedom fighters, including the heroic fighters of the Regiment of Artillery who had sacrificed their lives in the war of independence.
He directed all the members of the regiment of artillery to continue their relentless efforts in fulfilling their responsibility to the country through determination, professionalism and above all team effort, respecting the customs and traditions of the army.
He laid a wreath at the Memorial of the Liberation War at the Artillery Center and School. He also inaugurated the Artillery Center and Mujib Battery Road adjacent to the school.
At the end of the ceremony, the chief of army staff attended the Annual Commanders Conference of the regiment.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Akash placed on 7-day remand
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of ‘Begumpara’: Fakhrul
AL factional clash at Benapole halts Kolkata goers
Half-day LDA called strike upset civic life
Unless global warming halted, irreversible changes will result, warns IPCC
1 dies of Covid, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Every univ should have academic master plan: Dipu Moni
Army Chief adorned with ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of Artillery  


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft