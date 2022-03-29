Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
City Bank appoints Mahbubur Rahman as AMD

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

City Bank has recently appointed Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the Bank.  He has been with the bank as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2018.He joined City Bank in 2011 as Executive Vice President(EVP) and CFO.
Prior to joining City Bank, Mahbub was the Financial Management Specialist, South Asia at World Bank. He has also worked with Leads Corporation as Chief Financial Officer and Grameenphone in various capacities.
Mahbub is a qualified CharteredAccountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh. He is the Directorof IDLC Ltd, City Brokerage Ltd.and City Bank Capital Resources Ltd.



