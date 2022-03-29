Banking Events

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Freedom Fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad along with other executives and officials of the bank observed 25th March Genocide Day 2022 at a discussion meeting for Branch Managers of Rangpur region held at RDRS Begum Rokeya Auditorium, Rangpur recently. Janata Bank Rangpur Divisional General Manager Md Abdullah Al Mamun presided over the meeting. CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad discussed on the genocide committed by the Pakistani occupation army at that black night in 1971. A one-minute symbolic observance of silence was also performed.