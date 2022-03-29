

Practicing 'MenCare' approach for gender equality

This innovative session, titled 'MenCare', was organized by the Nobo Jatra project under a development organization called World Vision. Nobo Jatra - 'new beginning' is a seven-year project taking place between 2015-2022 through World Vision Bangladesh.

The project is funded by the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance for improving food security resiliency in partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief of the Government of Bangladesh and Winrock International.

The project is being implemented in Kaliganj and Shyamnagar upazilas of Satkhira district and in Koyra and Dacope upazilas of Khulna district to ensure maternal child health and nutrition (MCHN), water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), gender equity and youth development, disaster risk reduction (DRR), agriculture and alternative livelihood, and good governance and social accountability.

With the goal of improving gender equitable food security, nutrition, and resilience of vulnerable communities, the 'MenCare' sessions were conducted with a focus on gender equality and social inclusion (GESI).

Over 12 sessions in six months, male family members were taught the importance of gender equality using constructive male engagement. After attending the sessions, most of the participants agreed that child marriage is harmful for adolescent girls and a punishable offence by law.

Among the participants who benefited from the 'MenCare' sessions, couples have shown a positive change in attitude towards joint decision-making within their families, which were previously decided by husbands alone.

The project data suggests that for small expenditures such as food, clothing, healthcare, and so on, husbands and wives took 77 percent of decisions jointly.

Equally, for larger investments such as buying assets, or land, livestock, agriculture and fisheries, 78 percent of decisions were taken jointly, 74.1 percent jointly decided on their children's education and 87.3 percent decided together on health and treatment expenses.

In these remote areas of Bangladesh, it was once impossible to observe male participation in housework. But project data shows that 52.8 percent of men were feeding their children, 84.9 percent of men were taking care of their children during sickness, and 52.8 percent of men were bathing their children after the 'MenCare' sessions.

What's more remarkable is that from a baseline of 8.3 percent in 2015, 92.65 percent of men within the Nobo Jatra project's operating areas in 2020 said men and women should share in housework and childcare. This huge change is the direct result of the 'MenCare' sessions.

Tony Michael Gomes, Director of Communications and Advocacy at World Vision Bangladesh said, "The MenCare approach has helped thousands of couples communicate more openly and improve their relationship. This has brought improvement to women's and children's nutritional health and men's understanding of the risks of gender-based violence on women, girls, families, and communities."

Abdul Matin, President of the Village Development Committee of Kaliganj Upazila told the Daily Observer, "There was no awareness of child marriage and hand-washing practices among the villagers before.

But for almost seven years this project has created awareness among the people. Child marriage is no longer allowed in this area. People in the area now send their children to school. Boys and girls are given equal importance."

Anjali, a participant of the Nobo Jatra Project, told the Daily Observer, "My husband had never done the housework before. But after training in the Nobo Jatra project, he now cooperates with me in the housework. He also cares for our children when I am busy."

A total of 9,814 couples graduated from the male engagement sessions of Nobo Jatra. World Vision Bangladesh, USAID and the project's partners believe that these improved gender relations can help families escape poverty to allow for more economic development. In 2021, World Vision Bangladesh reached 27,711 couples through the 'MenCare' approach and will continue to mainstream GESI activities across its programmes and projects.











