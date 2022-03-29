Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
Business

Huawei MateBook D15 now in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
Business Desk

The Huawei MateBook D15, the latest notebook introduced by Huawei, is launched in the Bangladesh market and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM Processor and delivers considerably increased performance and features over its predecessor, making the notebook smarter than before. Keeping the demands of young consumers in mind, the Huawei MateBook D15 is developed to provide outstanding performance across all scenarios, from virtual lectures to multimedia experiences.
Huawei MateBook D15 is equipped with the all-new Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics to power quicker graphics processing performance with a more powerful processor. In addition, innovative technologies like multi-screen collaboration, fingerprint power, dual-antenna Wi-Fi 6, and reverse charging are combined to fundamentally improve the user experience.
Integrating a 15-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 16:9 aspect ratio for rich cinematic experiences, the new Huawei MateBook D15 boasts a minimalist design with the metal body in either classic Space Grey or exquisite Mystic Silver colorways to exemplify Huawei's 'Pure Shape' design philosophy.


