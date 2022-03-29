Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Business Desk

Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs

Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs

Niloy IT Institute basically works with digital marketing. It is one of the fastest growing institutions in Bangladesh that offers programming and digital marketing courses. It has created over a thousand entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs.        
Many young people in Bangladesh are working behind the scenes. They are not running after government jobs, they are becoming self-reliant and are calling on others for self-reliance. Anisur Rahman Niloy of Munshiganj is one of the self-reliant youths who has set up an organisation called Niloy IT Institute and is showing the dream of change to thousands of youths. Even though he is only 22 years old, his success is enviable not only in his own career but also in those whom he has trained. He has already created many entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs.
Niloy IT Institute has so far completed training of 22 batches and admission of 23rd batch is underway. There are 14 courses and trainees can access any course at any time. They teach by expert trainers who help the trainees for the self development. Dreaming of self-reliance, they have imparted professional training to about 2000 such students. So far they have done a total of 1600 skilled sessions and each class has an average of 40 lessons.
Eighty percent of the trainees from this IT institute have been successful in their respective fields of work.
They do not have to go to the fixed place for the courses of this institute but they can take classes at comfort for the trainees from anywhere in the world. Classes can be completed in the traditional way without any hassle.
After all, at present, if any one wants to learn how to work digitally and become self-reliant and earn something, one can do it from any country of the world. This innovative professional training provides better and faster learning.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank appoints Mahbubur Rahman as AMD
Banking Events
Practicing 'MenCare' approach for gender equality
Huawei MateBook D15 now in Bangladesh
Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs
Meghna Insurance celebrates 26th anniv
BCS Taxes Association elected new office bearers
Bangladesh Smart Electrical Co revolutionising manufacturing electric meters


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Independence Day in Pictures
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft