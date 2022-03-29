

Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs

Many young people in Bangladesh are working behind the scenes. They are not running after government jobs, they are becoming self-reliant and are calling on others for self-reliance. Anisur Rahman Niloy of Munshiganj is one of the self-reliant youths who has set up an organisation called Niloy IT Institute and is showing the dream of change to thousands of youths. Even though he is only 22 years old, his success is enviable not only in his own career but also in those whom he has trained. He has already created many entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs.

Niloy IT Institute has so far completed training of 22 batches and admission of 23rd batch is underway. There are 14 courses and trainees can access any course at any time. They teach by expert trainers who help the trainees for the self development. Dreaming of self-reliance, they have imparted professional training to about 2000 such students. So far they have done a total of 1600 skilled sessions and each class has an average of 40 lessons.

Eighty percent of the trainees from this IT institute have been successful in their respective fields of work.

They do not have to go to the fixed place for the courses of this institute but they can take classes at comfort for the trainees from anywhere in the world. Classes can be completed in the traditional way without any hassle.

After all, at present, if any one wants to learn how to work digitally and become self-reliant and earn something, one can do it from any country of the world. This innovative professional training provides better and faster learning.



















Niloy IT Institute basically works with digital marketing. It is one of the fastest growing institutions in Bangladesh that offers programming and digital marketing courses. It has created over a thousand entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs.Many young people in Bangladesh are working behind the scenes. They are not running after government jobs, they are becoming self-reliant and are calling on others for self-reliance. Anisur Rahman Niloy of Munshiganj is one of the self-reliant youths who has set up an organisation called Niloy IT Institute and is showing the dream of change to thousands of youths. Even though he is only 22 years old, his success is enviable not only in his own career but also in those whom he has trained. He has already created many entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs.Niloy IT Institute has so far completed training of 22 batches and admission of 23rd batch is underway. There are 14 courses and trainees can access any course at any time. They teach by expert trainers who help the trainees for the self development. Dreaming of self-reliance, they have imparted professional training to about 2000 such students. So far they have done a total of 1600 skilled sessions and each class has an average of 40 lessons.Eighty percent of the trainees from this IT institute have been successful in their respective fields of work.They do not have to go to the fixed place for the courses of this institute but they can take classes at comfort for the trainees from anywhere in the world. Classes can be completed in the traditional way without any hassle.After all, at present, if any one wants to learn how to work digitally and become self-reliant and earn something, one can do it from any country of the world. This innovative professional training provides better and faster learning.