Meghna Insurance celebrates 26th anniv

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:30 AM
Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Meghna Insurance Company Ltd has celebrated their 26th anniversary. The occasion is celebrated in a grand manner in a hotel of the capital recently. On the occasion of the anniversary, special crests of honor were given to 26 officers and employees of the organization for their outstanding contribution, says a press release.
Meghna Insurance Company Limited is an established company in the insurance sector. It has been carrying out various social welfare activities since its inception. Following this on the founding anniversary, Meghna Insurance provided free "Personal Accident Policy" insurance service to 100 disadvantaged people. Under this policy, one lakh BDT will be paid in case of accidental deaths and medical expenses will be borne in case of injury.
Chief Executive Officer of the Company Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique presided over the ceremony, Additional Managing Director Abdul Hamid,FCA;  Additional Managing Director and Head Branch Coordinator Prof. MA Zaher Chowdhury, and senior officers and staff of different branch and head office were present on the occasion.
 Meghna Insurance Company Limited is a second generation private sector non-life insurance company in Bangladesh. Country's one of the leading insurance company was established on March 18, 1996. Meghna Insurance Company Limited provides all types of non-life insurance business services in Bangladesh. For the past 26 years, Meghna Insurance Company Limited has been excelling in all its services to its stakeholders since its inception.
This renowned Insurance Company is currently serving companies like Akij Group, Palmal Group, Walton Group, Beximco Group, Madina Group, Epyllion Group, Debonair Group etc.


