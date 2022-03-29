Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
Business

BCS Taxes Association elected new office bearers

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Commissioner of Taxes Md Iqbal Hossain has been elected President of BCS Taxation Association and Additional Commissioner of Taxes Mohammad Mahmuduzzaman as Secretary General.
Md Iqbal Hossain is a 13th BCS officer while Mohammad Mahmuduzzaman is from the 18th BCS cadre, said a press lease.
BCS Taxation Association has elected an executive committee for the year 2022-2023 following an election held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
Commissioner of Taxes MM Fazlul Haque, Commissioner of Taxes Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui and Additional Commissioner of Taxes Md Sirajul Karim have been elected as Vice-Presidents of the organisation. Besides, Joint Commissioners of Taxes Sheikh Shamim Bulbul and Rozina Sultana Rizu are elected as Joint Secretaries General.
Additional Commissioner of Taxes Md Muhtasibur Rahman Khan has been elected as treasurer, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes Golam Kibria publicity secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes Md Sihabul Islam Kushal as assistant publicity secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes Mustaba Ishtiaq Ahmed as office secretary, and Deputy Commissioner of Taxes Md Omar Faruk being elected as assistant office secretary.
Meanwhile, Md Moniruzzaman has held the post of research secretary, Mansur   Ali assistant research secretary, Nargis Akter social welfare secretary, Md Sajjadul Islam Mir Mithu assistant social welfare secretary, Md Mehdi Masud Faisal information and technology secretary
Moudud Ahmed Bhuiyan elected as assistant information and technology secretary, Monalisa Shahrin Sushmita cultural secretary, Md Al-Amin assistant cultural secretary, Md Sazidul Islam sports secretary and KM Tanim-Uz-Zaman assistant sports secretary, the press release said.


