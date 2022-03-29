Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022
Business

Bangladesh Smart Electrical Co revolutionising manufacturing electric meters

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Smart Electrical Company Limited (BSECO), the first State-Owned Smart Prepaid meter manufacturing company of Bangladesh approved by the Cabinet on 17th September 2018, has already manufactured 0.2 million Prepayment meters.
This is a Joint Venture company of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited and multi-national tech company Hexing Electrical Company Limited.  
BSECO has completed two projects successfully for two Power Distribution Companies. It has completed designing, manufacturing, installation of 1,70,000 Smart Prepayment meters for West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) in Jessore, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Magura, and Narail.
It has also completed designing, manufacturing, and installation of 20000 Smart Prepayment meters for Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) in Kajla, Shamibag, Tejgaon, Khilgaon and Rajarbag areas.
The plant has the latest technology of Smart meter manufacturing. High specification Capital machinery and robots are available in the factory to produce 1 million meters per year.
After starting its operation in 2020, the company made a profit in two consecutive years as reflected in its Audited Financial reports of 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 Financial Year.
 As Government has the vision to bring the whole country under Smart Prepaid Metering, there is a demand for Smart Prepaid Meters in Bangladesh. It is an opportunity for Bangladesh to use the products of this factory of Bangladesh to be technically self-reliant which will save foreign exchange.
The technical partner and a shareholder of BSECO, Hexing Electrical Company Limited is a world-renowned Smart meter manufacturer and solution provider from China.
t has been working in Bangladesh for more than 15 years and has supplied more than 2 million meters and designed the software system of Prepaid metering.
It has trained more than 300 locals as smart meter industry engineers and transferred knowledge so these engineers became the local talents in this area. Hexing has factories in many other counties like Brazil, Indonesia and another six countries.


