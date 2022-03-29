

Edotco’s solar street lamp project launched

The solar street lamps are installed in the vicinity of the two edotco towers to light up the streets, used mainly by the local community at night, will benefit over 2,800 people.

The initiative will allow residents in the area to continue their day-to-day work and business even after sunset, resulting in the overall economic progress of the community.

It will also ensure a better sense of safety, particularly for children and women, as the project now allows them to use the streets at night with ease and comfort.

Ricky Steyn, country managing director of edotco Bangladesh, said: "We have always emphasised improving the lives of the underprivileged community living nearby our towers. We are delighted to launch effective and sustainable solutions like the Solar Lamp Project to provide free electricity in remote areas by harnessing solar energy."

The Solar Street Lamp CSR initiative is part of edotco Bangladesh's Tower2Power project.

Launched in 2016, the project is one of edotco's local initiatives that has enhanced the livelihoods of over 4,000 households with free electricity. UNB

