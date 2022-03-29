Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Edotco’s solar street lamp project launched

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Edotco’s solar street lamp project launched

Edotco’s solar street lamp project launched

Edotco Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, has launched its first solar lamp CSR Project in Ramu and Kutubdia of Cox's Bazar to enhance the rural communities' livelihood by providing free electricity.
The solar street lamps are installed in the vicinity of the two edotco towers to light up the streets, used mainly by the local community at night, will benefit over 2,800 people.
The initiative will allow residents in the area to continue their day-to-day work and business even after sunset, resulting in the overall economic progress of the community.
It will also ensure a better sense of safety, particularly for children and women, as the project now allows them to use the streets at night with ease and comfort.
Ricky Steyn, country managing director of edotco Bangladesh, said: "We have always emphasised improving the lives of the underprivileged community living nearby our towers. We are delighted to launch effective and sustainable solutions like the Solar Lamp Project to provide free electricity in remote areas by harnessing solar energy."
The Solar Street Lamp CSR initiative is part of edotco Bangladesh's Tower2Power project.
Launched in 2016, the project is one of edotco's local initiatives that has enhanced the livelihoods of over 4,000 households with free electricity.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank appoints Mahbubur Rahman as AMD
Banking Events
Practicing 'MenCare' approach for gender equality
Huawei MateBook D15 now in Bangladesh
Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs
Meghna Insurance celebrates 26th anniv
BCS Taxes Association elected new office bearers
Bangladesh Smart Electrical Co revolutionising manufacturing electric meters


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Independence Day in Pictures
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft