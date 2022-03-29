

StanChart, Channel i host 7th Agrow Award to celebrate heroes of the BD agri sector

The prize giving ceremony of the seventh iteration of the Agrow Award was held in Dhaka on Sunday.

Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Minister, Ministry of Agriculture, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh graced the event as Chief Guest, says a press release.

This year, 10 individuals and organisations received awards for their contributions in nine categories. This year's winners were:

Lifetime Achievement: Professor Dr. Abdur Rahim, Farmer of the Year, Male: Md. Akbor Hossain - Cultivation and Farming of Fish and Fruit with a focus on Foreign Produce, Farmer of the Year, Female: Nayan Selina - Cultivation and Farming of Livestock and Poultry, Farmer of the Year, Female: Nurunnahar Begum - Cultivation and Farming of Vegetables, Livestock, Poultry, and Fish, Heroes for Change: Md. Jahangir Alam Shah - Founder of an Agriculture Library and an accessible and usable Agriculture Museum; Teacher, Trainer, and Writer of "Krishi Ponjika", Best Journalist: Mohammad Nuruzzaman - Editor and Publisher of "Weekly Krishi O Amish", Jury Special: Md. Kobbat Hossain - Cultivation and Farming of Chinese Vegetables, Best Agricultural Organisation in Research, Innovation and Technology: Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Best Agricultural Organisation in Support and Execution: Resource Development Foundation (RDF), Best Exporter: PRAN Dairy Limited.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The work done by this year's award winners is a testament to the indominable spirit of the heroes of the agriculture industry. Even in the face of a global pandemic and various other obstacles, these individuals and organisations have remained undeterred providing employment for more than 6500 people. Their drive, passion, and dedication to their craft and to a nation of millions that rely on them is truly inspiring. I am thrilled that through our partnership with Channel i,we are able to take part in celebrating the work they are doing to propel our nation to greater heights."

Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Channel i, said, "Farmers are the main heroes of Bangladesh. They have built hunger-free Bangladesh by their own hands. We often forget that. But these farmers is providing food for us by their sweat and labour. At this time of climate change, young farmers are setting an example of outstanding success in technology-based agriculture. All of them deserve special recognition. Those who have received the award made great contribution in their respective fields. Channel I is delighted to be able to honour these dedicated people."

Winners were chosen from a pool of over 300 applicants. The jury board for the 7th Agrow Award was chaired by Shykh Seraj, Director and Head of News, Channel i. Members of the Jury Board included Dr. Atiur Rahman, Ex. Governor, Bangladesh Bank; M.A. Sattar Mandal, Emeritus Professor, Bangladesh Agricultural University; Dr. Md. Shajahan Kabir, Director General, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI); Farazi Binti Ferdous, National Programme Consultant, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Bangladesh; Dr. Goutam Buddha Das, Vice Chancellor, Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; and Dr. Yahia Mahmud, Director General, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI).

As with the past iterations of the Standard Chartered-Channel i Agrow Award, this year's event shed light on the importance of the agriculture industry and highlighted the work being done to promote best practices and dissemination of technology and information in the sector. The winning class will join previous award winners - bringing the grand total of Agrow Award recipients to 54 awardees over the course of seven sessions.





















