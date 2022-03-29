Video
Casio brings keyboard CT-X series in BD

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Casio, the leading musical instruments company, launches a new CT-X Series of portable keyboards in Bangladesh. With new AiX Sound Source and advanced specifications for beginners to performers and players. This keyboard is perfect for musicians who already know their favourite sounds and are looking for a simple plug-and-play interface.
The new CT-X series available in four models CT-X700, CT-X8000IN, CT-X9000IN and CT-X870IN is an ideal keyboard for new-age musicians. It is equipped with AiX Sound Source which allows the keyboard to emit the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more.
The CT-X series provides high-performance Digital Signal Processor (DSP) effects that combine various algorithms to realize the perfect effect for each instrument sound. The CT-X700 and CT-X870IN's stunning instrument tones are perfect for beginners or advanced players that need an affordable and portable instrument while the CT-X8000IN and CT-X9000IN provide additional rhythms, tones, DSP editing features, USB drive for music playback, phrase pads, expression pedal inputs as well as more powerful speaker systems suitable for all grade music examination and powerful performance. The CT-X8000IN has a 6W+6W speaker system and the CT-X9000IN has an incredible 15W+15W high-output amplifier delivering powerful sound output for rehearsal or performance applications. For an everlasting experience, the new CT-X series comes with one year warranty.


