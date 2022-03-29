Oil sinks over China demand fears, as stocks rise on Ukraine talks

LONDON, March 28: World oil prices dived Monday as Shanghai's phased Covid lockdown reignited fears over Chinese energy demand.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil and Europe's London Brent crude both dropped more than five percent in value.

Stock markets however mostly rose, with traders hoping for progress in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, though gains were tempered by the Shanghai lockdown that also stoked concern over strained supply chains.

The Japanese currency meanwhile tanked to a near seven-year dollar low at 125.09 yen on Tokyo's loose monetary policy.

"Oil prices started this week trading lower after news of the lockdown in the financial hub of Shanghai shook markets with prospects of further economic slowdowns and supply chain issues," said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

"Oil benefited recently from the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and as more countries considered banning Russian imports -- but as many began to price in such an event, attention has turned to recent Covid-19 developments in the world's second economy." AFP









