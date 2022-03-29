Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil sinks over China demand fears, as stocks rise on Ukraine talks

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LONDON, March 28: World oil prices dived Monday as Shanghai's phased Covid lockdown reignited fears over Chinese energy demand.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil and Europe's London Brent crude both dropped more than five percent in value.
Stock markets however mostly rose, with traders hoping for progress in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, though gains were tempered by the Shanghai lockdown that also stoked concern over strained supply chains.
The Japanese currency meanwhile tanked to a near seven-year dollar low at 125.09 yen on Tokyo's loose monetary policy.
"Oil prices started this week trading lower after news of the lockdown in the financial hub of Shanghai shook markets with prospects of further economic slowdowns and supply chain issues," said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.
"Oil benefited recently from the uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and as more countries considered banning Russian imports -- but as many began to price in such an event, attention has turned to recent Covid-19 developments in the world's second economy."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank appoints Mahbubur Rahman as AMD
Banking Events
Practicing 'MenCare' approach for gender equality
Huawei MateBook D15 now in Bangladesh
Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs
Meghna Insurance celebrates 26th anniv
BCS Taxes Association elected new office bearers
Bangladesh Smart Electrical Co revolutionising manufacturing electric meters


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Independence Day in Pictures
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft