Britain cedes control of bailed-out NatWest bank

LONDON, March 28: Britain announced Monday that it has ceded control of bailed-out bank giant NatWest, cutting its stake to below 50 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

The government has sold off another tranche of shares for more than £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.4 billion euros), taking its holding from 50.6 percent to 48.1 percent.

The group was rescued with £45.5 billion of taxpayers' cash in the world's biggest banking bailout at the height of the 2008 meltdown.

The UK had already returned state-rescued Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership five years ago. AFP















