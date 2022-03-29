Summit group to donate $1 million to icddr,b



Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b explaining with Muhammed Aziz Khan, Founder Chairman of Summit Group along with his wife Anjuman Aziz Khan and daughter Azeeza Aziz Khan ACCA that icddr,b Hospital is currently providing treatment to a historical record-high number of patients since its inception in the 1960s.

In a recent visit to the icddr,b hospital, Muhammed Aziz Khan, accompanied by his wife Anjuman Aziz Khan and daughter Azeeza Aziz Khan, both directors of the group, were overwhelmed by witnessing the high number of patients, said a press release on Sunday.

Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, explained that currently icddr,b hospitals are providing treatment to a record-high number of patients, since its inception in the 1960s, free-of-charge.

In response, Muhammed Aziz Khan pledged to donate 0.5 million dollar from Summit Corporation personally, and along with his wife, a matching fund from the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust, a total of 1 Million dollar to icddr,b hospital endowment fund.

The Summit Group chairman remarked, 'It is a privilege and honour for me and my family to be able to support the humanitarian works that icddr,b does. We are humbled to support its research which saved hundreds of millions of children.'

Tahmeed appreciated and expressed his gratitude to Aziz Khan and Mrs Khan as well as Summit Corporation Limited for their pledge.

He said, 'Muhammed Aziz Khan and Mrs Anjuman Aziz Khan surprised us by pledging 1 million dollar, which will considerably boost our strive to achieve our target. We are enormously grateful to them and the Summit Corporation for their generosity.'



























