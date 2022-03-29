Video
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:28 AM
Home Business

UK keen to invest more in Bangladesh: Salman

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh and Parliament Member Rushanara Ali meet Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office in the city on Monday.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F    Rahman said the United Kingdom (UK) investors are keen to make more investment in Bangladesh.
He said this while briefing newsmen after meeting with British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh and Parliament Member Rushanara Ali at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office in the city on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral issues, including ways of enhancing the trade and investment relations between the two countries.
While briefing the media, Rushanara Ali said Bangladesh is maintaining a strong  relationship with the UK and the trade ties between the two countries is very  important.
"I want to see more trade and investment with Bangladesh ... There are many areas to work together," she added.
Referring to many British companies working here, she said there are also many British companies those are expressing their interest to operate business in Bangladesh. Rushanara Ali said like the UK, Bangladesh also suffered in many areas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the country's economy is bouncing back and the overall situation is gradually improving.
During last year's visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the UK to join a road show, she said that many UK companies showed their eagerness to expand their business with Dhaka. She urged the Bangladesh government to ensure a conducive business environment for the investors who are operating here and who are wishing to run their business here.
Salman F Rahman said this is a continuous process and Bangladesh government is working to ensure a congenial business atmosphere here. "We have already introduced One Stop Service (OSS) Centre through in the BIDA. We are also providing digital online services. The environment is improving gradually," he added.
He also dwelt with Rushanara's remark about the situation at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) as it is the entry point of foreign investors to the country.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, among others, also attended the meeting.    �BSS


