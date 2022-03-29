

Int'l companies to sponsor Taka 1700cr for 20 lakh BD university students

World Marketing Summit is opening new avenues of opportunities for Bangladeshi students. Microsoft, Amazon, Google and others are sponsoring tickets for 20 lakh Bangladeshi students. The cost of this will be almost Taka 1700 crore.

At a news conference, Prof. Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, chairman of Northern Education Group made this disclosure at Bangladesh Institute of International Higher Studies on Monday, March 28.

He said ''World Marketing Summit- 2022''will be opened by Philip Kotler, the guru of worldwide marketing and his company's initiative on 6th and 7th of November.

This company is organizing marketing events in many countries from 2010. The main objective is to provide marketing ideas throughout the world, developing awareness and giving knowledge about modern marketing in order to decrease poverty, enlarging business, and develop health as well as environment.

He said the summit will have many responsibilities in this year. It has taken special initiative to prosper the world of 100 crore youngsters in the next 10 years. Microsoft and Many enormous international companies will sponsor 20 lakh students in this year at a cost of Taka 1700crore.

