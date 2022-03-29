Bitopi Group to invest $9.58m in RMG plant at DEPZ



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Sonar Manufacturing Ltd Mishal Ali exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday.

This fully Bangladeshi owned company will produce 2.93 million pcs of woven and knit (Jacket, Bottom) garments per annum. 1551 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Sonar Manufacturing Limited signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday. Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Sonar Manufacturing Limited Mishal Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mentionable, three companies of Bitopi Group are operating their business in EPZs. World's Top ranked Eco-friendly LEED Platinum Certified factory M/s. Remi Holdings Limited started its business at Adamjee EPZ in 2016.

The other two companies of this group M/s. Baridhi Garments Limited in Cumilla EPZ and M/s. Croydon-Kowloon Designs Ltd. in Dhaka EPZ.are operating their business.

Among others, BEPZA Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present on this occasion.





