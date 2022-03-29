Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 March, 2022, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bitopi Group to invest $9.58m in RMG plant at DEPZ

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Sonar Manufacturing Ltd Mishal Ali exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Sonar Manufacturing Ltd Mishal Ali exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday.

Sonar Manufacturing Limited, a sister concern of Bitopi Group, is going to establish a Readymade Garments industry in Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) with an investment of US$ 9.58 million.
This fully Bangladeshi owned company will produce 2.93 million pcs of woven and knit (Jacket, Bottom) garments per annum. 1551 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.
Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Sonar Manufacturing Limited signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday. Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Sonar Manufacturing Limited Mishal Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Mentionable, three companies of Bitopi Group are operating their business in EPZs. World's Top ranked Eco-friendly LEED Platinum Certified factory M/s. Remi Holdings Limited started its business at Adamjee EPZ in 2016.
The other two companies of this group M/s. Baridhi Garments Limited in Cumilla EPZ and M/s. Croydon-Kowloon Designs Ltd. in Dhaka EPZ.are operating their business.
Among others, BEPZA Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present on this occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank appoints Mahbubur Rahman as AMD
Banking Events
Practicing 'MenCare' approach for gender equality
Huawei MateBook D15 now in Bangladesh
Niloy IT Institute, a firm creates entrepreneurs
Meghna Insurance celebrates 26th anniv
BCS Taxes Association elected new office bearers
Bangladesh Smart Electrical Co revolutionising manufacturing electric meters


Latest News
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
20 injured in bomb attack in Benapole port, trade halted
Bangladesh denounces Houthi attacks
Rooppur killing: 3 Belarus nationals sent to jail
JS adopts condolence motion over death of ex-president, 3 MPs
BB to fix interest rates for NBFIs too
Cabinet approves draft of ‘Ansar Battalion Act, 2022’
A R Rahman to mesmerize 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' Tuesday
Inflation rate will come at tolerable level after end of FY22: Kamal
Biman’s flight launched for the residents of Begumpara: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
Police action on hartal supporters in Paltan
Independence Day in Pictures
Man held with cannabis in Barguna
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS
Tipu, Preeti murders: Masum on 7-day remand
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft