Spain unveils 6bn euro economic plan to ease war impact

MADRID, March 28: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez unveiled Monday plans to offer 6.0 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in direct aid and fuel subsidies to ease the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Details of the long-awaited emergency response plan were unveiled as Spain struggles with a growing wave of social unrest over runaway inflation and rising prices, sparking a truck drivers strike, production stoppages and mass protests by farmers and fishermen.

First mentioned just days after the war began on February 24, the plan -- which includes measures to address spiralling fuel prices and will remain in force until June 30 -- will be approved at Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

It will release "approximately 6.0 billion euros in direct aid and tax rebates and 10 billion euros in state-guaranteed loans to cushion the impact of the crisis on families and businesses", Sanchez told a business forum.

The government plan would also include "a minimum reduction of 20 cents per litre of fuel", Sanchez said. Of that reduction, 15 cents would be financed by the government and five cents by the oil companies. AFP



