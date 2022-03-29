Govt to review wages of bidi industry workers

The government has taken a move to review the minimum wages for workers and employees in the country's bidi industry as well as in the homeopathy industries.

The labour ministry in separate gazette notices on Wednesday appointed representatives of the industry owners and workers to the minimum wage board to review the minimum monthly wages of the workers of the two sectors.

The government has taken the initiatives for the bidi industry six years after the last review in 2016 and for the homeopathy industry 11 years after the last review in 2011.

The labour ministry appointed Sheikh Mohiuddin, chairman of Akij Biri Factory Limited, as the owners' representative and Mahmud Khan Bangali, president of Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation, as the workers' representative to the wage board.

For the homeopathy industry, Md Ali Hossain, vice-president of the Bangladesh Homeopathic Medicine Manufacturers Association (BHMMA), has been appointed as the owners' representative while Md Abdullah Miah, salesman of Sekander Homeo Hall, has been appointed as the workers' representative to the wage board.

The wage board consists of a chairman, an independent member, a permanent representative each from the employers and workers and a temporary representative each from the employers and workers.

The labour ministry appoints the workers' and employers' representatives from the respective industry for recommending the minimum wage. In 2016, the board set minimum wages for the bidi workers at Tk 31.50 for binding per thousand of bidi without filter and Tk 63 for binding the same quantity with filter.

Mahmud Khan, workers representative to the wage board, on Monday told : that they would demand Tk 80 and Tk 100 for binding per thousand of bidi without and with filters respectively. He said that nearly 2 lakh workers worked in 500 bidi factories across the country.

In 2011, the government had set Tk 5,201 as the monthly minimum wage for the workers of homeopathy industry workers with Tk 2,934 as basic pay, Tk 1,467 as house rent, Tk 500 as medical allowance and Tk 300 as transport allowance.

Both the owners' and workers' representatives to the wage board said that they were not aware about the previous wage structure. 'I do not know about the existence of any wage structure for the homeopathy industry workers,' Md Ali Hossain, owners' representative to the wage board, said.

He said that there were a total of 52 homeopathy manufacturers with five to six thousand workers and employees across the country. 'We do not know whether any wage structure exists in the homeopathy industry,' Md Abdullah Miah, the workers' representative to the wage board, said.

