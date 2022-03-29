Video
Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

After witnessing a single-day break, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.
DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went up by 16.61 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 6,758, after losing over 11 points in the previous day. Two other indices also edged higher. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 5.15 points to finish at 2,468 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 7.39 points to close at 1,465.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9.24 billion, which was 7.70 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 8.58 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 379 issues traded, 176 advanced, 153 declined and 50 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco continued to top the turnover list with shares worth Taka 486 million changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Taka 464 million), Fortune Shoes (Taka 391 million), Genex Infosys (Taka 382 million), and BDCOM Online (Taka 347 million).
Bangladesh Lamps was the top gainer, posting a 8.75 per cent gain while Khulna Power Company was the day's worst loser, losing 2.0 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 18 points to settle at 19,789 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - rising 9.0 points to close at 11,871.
Of the issues traded, 140 declined, 110 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city's bourse traded 34.51 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Taka 783 million.
    BSS


