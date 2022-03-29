BB launches Tk 399cr IsDB-funded project for CMSMEs development

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday launched an Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) funded financing project for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME).

The project was launched against an agreement of the government with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) as part of a project titled 'Line of Finance to Support SMEs Project under the IsDB SPRP for Covid-19, Restore Track'.

The BB is designated as executing agency of the project worth around Tk 398.58 crore. Under the project, the central bank would issue financing facility under Shariah compliant method to eligible banks and Non-bank financial Institutions (NBFI) for supporting the CMSME sector.

The tenure of the project is two years. Financing would be given under five criteria - manufacturing industry, service sector, trading, women-led enterprises and youth - to the CMSMEs.

A manufacturing entity or enterprise with total cost of fixed asset less than Tk 10 lakh and not more than 15 employees would be considered as a cottage sector entity. The same parameters would determine for selection of a service-oriented micro enterprise.

A manufacturing-oriented micro enterprise with the cost of fixed asset ranging between Tk 10 lakh and Tk 75 lakh along with 16-30 manpower would be considered eligible.

For manufacturing-oriented small enterprises, the total asset ranging between Tk 75 lakh to tk 1.5 crore along with manpower ranging between 31 and 120 would be considered parameters.

The total asset value ranging between Tk 10 lakh and Tk 2 crore along with 16-50 employees or manpower would be considered as a service-oriented small enterprise.

For manufacturing-oriented medium enterprises, the total asset ranging between Tk 1.5 crore to Tk 50 crore along with manpower ranging between 120 and 300 (1000 for RMG and labour consuming industry) would be considered as parameters.

The total asset value ranging between Tk 2 crore and Tk 30 crore along with 51-120 employees or manpower would be considered as parameters for determining a service-oriented medium enterprise.

Prior to this, the central bank in March 2022 launched an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded $150 million or Tk 1,290 crore refinancing scheme to support setting up cottage, micro and small enterprises by returning migrant workers, youths and rural enterprises.

Apart from the two projects, the second phase of stimulus package for the CMSMEs worth Tk 20,000 is still in operation. From July 2021 to February 2022, the banks and non-bank financial institutions disbursed Tk 6,842.13 crore to 43,849 enterprises.







