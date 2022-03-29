Fashion brand ‘Art’ inaugurates 22nd outlet in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: Renowned fashion brand 'Art' inaugurated the 22nd outlet in the country and 9th outlet at Bandartila in Port city on Monday.

Art Lifestyle Chairman Mamun Chowdhury inaugurated the outlet by cutting ribbon.

Chairman of Art Lifestyle Limited Mamun Chowdhury said, "Buyers will be able to buy products in our showroom within their ability. I believe that if we all promote domestic brands then domestic brands as well as foreign brands will survive and create employment in the country. We are trying to present quality products with custom designs combining the Bengali traditions, art and culture."

"We have opened a total of 22 showrooms across the country. All the brand shopping malls of the country have Art outlets.

Jamuna Future of Dhaka, Sanmar ocean city and New Market of Chattogram have Art outlets. There are also art showrooms in Cox's Bazar, Feni, Comilla and Narayanganj. With Eid and summer season in mind, we are coming up with many designs of clothes for the customers, he added. Journalists, businessmen and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.