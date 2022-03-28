Kazakhstan citizen killed at Rooppur Power Plant

PABNA, Mar27: A Kazakhstan citizen was killed and another injured at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district. Police have detained three Belarusian citizens for interrogation over the incident.

Deceased Vladimir Schwetz was a foreman of Nikim Construction Company in the project.

Additional Superinten-dent of Pabna police Masud Alam said they assumed that Vladimir Schwetz was killed during a clash between some Belarusian and Kazakhstan citizens at Green City residential building in Rooppur project on Saturday evening.

He added, the body bore several injury marks. Ishwardi Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Hadiul Islam said they are investigating the incident.

Injured Bereznaya Andre

is now undergoing treatment at Mohakhali Universal Hospital in the capital.

The detailed information can be known after investigation, Masud Alam said.