No Covid-19 death in 24hrs

For the last four consecutive days the country recorded no deaths for Covid-19 until 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally remained at 29,118. Some 43 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,282.

Besides, 673 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,877,804 and overall recovery rate at 96.23 per cent, according to a

press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 0.58 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.15 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 7,994 samples.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.