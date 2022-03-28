Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No Covid-19 death in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Staff Correspondent 

For the last four consecutive days the country recorded no deaths for Covid-19 until 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally remained at 29,118. Some 43 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951,282.
Besides, 673 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,877,804 and overall recovery rate at 96.23 per cent, according to a
    press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  0.58 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.15 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 7,994 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kazakhstan citizen killed at Rooppur Power Plant
Recycled plastic bottles more harmful
No Covid-19 death in 24hrs
Launch catches fire at Sadarghat
Russia hits Ukraine’s Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says
Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
DU student picked up by DB released after 18hrs
Dentist stabbed by muggers bleeds to death in city


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft