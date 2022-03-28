Launch catches fire at Sadarghat



The anchored launch MV Advance - 9 caught fire at the Sadarghat Terminal in Dhaka on Sunday. Firefighters trying to douse the fire. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Seven firefighting units were able to put the fire out around 1:00pm, said Ershad Hossain, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.

The launch arrived at Sadarghat Launch Terminal carrying passengers around 4:00am, said Alamgir, a BIWTA official at Sadarghat.

The passengers disembarked and repairs were underway on the vessel's air conditioning system when the fire started, he said.

"The owner of the launch is Nizam Uddin," Alamgir said. "The way the fire spread, the damage is likely to be significant."

Faruk, a worker on another launch, said work was being done on an air conditioner in a VIP cabin on the second floor of the launch.

Soon after the fire sparked it spread to the back of the vessel. All the other launches docked nearby were moved away, Faruk said.

The fire from the central air conditioning system gutted two rooms on the third floor and damaged the roof as well. There were no casualties from the fire, the fire service said.









