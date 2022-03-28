Video
Monday, 28 March, 2022
Russia hits Ukraine’s Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Mar 27: Russia targeted a western Ukrainian city with cruise missiles, the Russian defense minister announced Sunday.  
Russian forces struck a fuel facility near Lviv being used by the Ukrainian military with high-precision long-range missiles, and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city being used to fix anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and tank sights, according to the Russian ministry.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," said defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov in a statement.
The ministry showed video of the missile strikes in Lviv. Officials in Lviv - just 40 miles from the border with Poland, where President Biden met Saturday with the country's president and Ukrainian officials. - said people had been wounded in the missile attacks. It was unclear Sunday how many had been hurt by the strikes.
Meanwhile, Russia used sea-based long-range missiles to destroy an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems near Kyiv, and destroyed drones, according to the ministry.
Russia has recently started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage facilities, meaning the government will have to soon spread the supply of both, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said Sunday. The cruise missile attacks come a day after Biden labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher," and subsequently declared Putin "cannot remain in power," before a White House official walked by the president's comments, claiming the commander-in-chief meant that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."   
Also Saturday, Russian forces for the first time entered Slavutych - 100 miles north of Kyiv near the Belarus border - where they seized a hospital, took the mayor hostage, and released him as thousands of residents took to the streets in protest. Still, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Ukrainians have dealt "powerful blows" to Russian invaders.     -REUTERS


