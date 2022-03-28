Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

DU student picked up by DB released after 18hrs

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
DU correspondent

Ashikur Rahman, a fourth-year student of the Department of International Relations (IR) of Dhaka University, (DU) has been released after 18 hours of his missing.
It is learnt that Detective Branch (DB) of police picked him up from his rented house at Azimpur in the capital on Saturday night.
Ashikur Rahman is a fourth-year student of the Department of International Relations (IR) of DU.
Earlier, protesting the incident, teachers and students of the department along with students of various departments of the university held a human chain on Sunday evening at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus demanding immediate release of Ashik.
At this time, Ashikur's father Sirajul Islam, who took part in the human chain, said, "I came to the university in the morning after hearing the news from his friends. I went to the Lalbagh and Shahbagh police stations to file a general diary (GD) but they refused to take my GD. I have informed the university authorities. I want my Ashik back soon."
Prof Md Abdul Mannan said he (Ashik) was taken away by the law enforcement agency men but is now being denied.
"It is not my job to prove that Ashik is innocent or not. But it is a matter of concern for us that we don't find any trace of Ashik," Prof Mannan added.
Expressing solidarity with the human chain Ushan Ara Badal, another teacher of the IR
    department, said, "It's really a tragedy. The university administration is taking steps. We hope to get him back soon."
Sajib Hossain, one of the Ashik's friend, said he (Ashik) was picked up by the law enforcement agencies, adding, "But we don't know why."
Resenting DU Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani's reluctance to meet the students, Sajib further said, "We went the Proctor Sir to talk about the matter but he refused to meet us."
"We want our friend back among us as soon as possible," he added.
Ashikur's roommate Muhsin said, "We live (he and Ashik) in the same house. On Saturday night, some members of Hizb ut-Tahrir were picked up by DB police from our next house. At this time, they also took Ashikur with them."
"When I protested and asked those so called DB personnel why they were picking up Ashik, they replied that he would be released after primary inquiry," Muhsin added.
Prof Md Ruhul Amin, Chairman of the IR department, said they contacted DB office but found no information in this regard till now.
Contacted, Officer-in-Charge of Lalbagh Police Station MM Murshed said they are unaware of such a case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kazakhstan citizen killed at Rooppur Power Plant
Recycled plastic bottles more harmful
No Covid-19 death in 24hrs
Launch catches fire at Sadarghat
Russia hits Ukraine’s Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says
Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
DU student picked up by DB released after 18hrs
Dentist stabbed by muggers bleeds to death in city


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft