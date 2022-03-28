DU student picked up by DB released after 18hrs

Ashikur Rahman, a fourth-year student of the Department of International Relations (IR) of Dhaka University, (DU) has been released after 18 hours of his missing.

It is learnt that Detective Branch (DB) of police picked him up from his rented house at Azimpur in the capital on Saturday night.

Ashikur Rahman is a fourth-year student of the Department of International Relations (IR) of DU.

Earlier, protesting the incident, teachers and students of the department along with students of various departments of the university held a human chain on Sunday evening at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus demanding immediate release of Ashik.

At this time, Ashikur's father Sirajul Islam, who took part in the human chain, said, "I came to the university in the morning after hearing the news from his friends. I went to the Lalbagh and Shahbagh police stations to file a general diary (GD) but they refused to take my GD. I have informed the university authorities. I want my Ashik back soon."

Prof Md Abdul Mannan said he (Ashik) was taken away by the law enforcement agency men but is now being denied.

"It is not my job to prove that Ashik is innocent or not. But it is a matter of concern for us that we don't find any trace of Ashik," Prof Mannan added.

Expressing solidarity with the human chain Ushan Ara Badal, another teacher of the IR

department, said, "It's really a tragedy. The university administration is taking steps. We hope to get him back soon."

Sajib Hossain, one of the Ashik's friend, said he (Ashik) was picked up by the law enforcement agencies, adding, "But we don't know why."

Resenting DU Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani's reluctance to meet the students, Sajib further said, "We went the Proctor Sir to talk about the matter but he refused to meet us."

"We want our friend back among us as soon as possible," he added.

Ashikur's roommate Muhsin said, "We live (he and Ashik) in the same house. On Saturday night, some members of Hizb ut-Tahrir were picked up by DB police from our next house. At this time, they also took Ashikur with them."

"When I protested and asked those so called DB personnel why they were picking up Ashik, they replied that he would be released after primary inquiry," Muhsin added.

Prof Md Ruhul Amin, Chairman of the IR department, said they contacted DB office but found no information in this regard till now.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge of Lalbagh Police Station MM Murshed said they are unaware of such a case.





