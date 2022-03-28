

Dentist stabbed by muggers bleeds to death in city

ASM Mahtab Uddin, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Mirpur Zone, said the incident took place near the Shewrapara Metro Rail Station around 5:30am on Sunday.

The victim, Ahmed Mahi Bulbul, 38, used to practice

dentistry at the Rangpur Dental chamber in Moghbazar. Police suspect that he was the victim of a mugging incident.

Ahmed left his Shewrapara residence on Sunday morning to go to Noakhali, said Mahtab. He had called up his assistant before leaving.

Injury marks were found in the victim's leg, said Mahtab. "He was carrying some cash and a mobile phone with him. Police suspected that it was a mugging incident and the cell phone of Bulbul went missing. The miscreants stabbed him in the leg and fled with the phone."

Pedestrians initially took Ahmed to a local hospital but he was later transferred to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

"He was stabbed in the lower part of his thigh. The doctors in the first hospital could not determine the severity of his injury as the wounds were covered up by his trousers," said Mahtab.

Ahmed died due to excessive bleeding, he added. The body is being kept at Suhrawardy Hospital morgue. Police are investigating the incident, Mahtab said.

DC Mahtab said that Bulbul was stabbed in his thigh. Local people rescued the victim and took him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding.

Police said if the miscreants were snatchers, they would take the victim's money and mobile phone. However, they did not snatch these. The incident is being seriously investigated.

Mirpur Police Officer-in-Charge Mostajirur Rahman said that the killer did not take Tk 12,000 from the victim.







