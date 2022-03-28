Alleged killer of Tipu arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) arrested the alleged shooter who killed Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity on a busy city street last week.

Hafiz Akhter Additional Commissioner of detective branch of police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police(DMP) said during a press briefing on Sunday that the suspect was identified as Masum Mohammad Akash.

Masum is allegedly a contract killer who was hired to murder Tipu, He was arrested in Bogura with the help of local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, according to Hafiz.

"Akash fled to Joypurhat after the incident. He was planning to cross the border [into India] from there. But after failing to do so, he went to Bogura."

"Akash and one other were hired to kill Tipu five days before the incident. They were informed about their target a couple of days after. We are yet to locate the gun used in the shooting."

Akash admitted his involvement in the Shahjahanpur murders during interrogation, according to the police.

Akash had also made preparations to kill Tipu in an ambush in the capital's Kamalapur area the day before the shooting, he added. But police did not shed light on who had hired him or the motive behind the killing.

"We will arrest Masum's accomplishes soon. And are trying to recover the motorcycle and the arms used in the murder," the DB chief said.

In primary interrogation, Masum admitted that he shot Tipu and the college girl to death.

Describing Akash as the "main killer", Hafiz said, "It may not just have been about money. Perhaps he was promised some other benefits. He has confessed to the murders."

But Akash's only target was Tipu. Asked about the death of Priti during interrogation, Akash told police that he had held down the trigger while aiming at Tipu and "did not notice anything else", according to Hafiz.

Two of Akash's friends helped him to stay under the radar as he used social media to monitor the developments surrounding the incident, added the release.

The 54-year-old Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala area on Thursday. A gunman wearing a helmet on a motorcycle pulled up next to Tipu's microbus and opened fire.

Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, was also killed in the incident, while Tipu's chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.









