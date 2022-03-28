Video
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:52 PM
Diarrhoea situation alarming: DGHS

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291
Staff Correspondent 

A crowded ward of diarrhea patients at the icddr,b in the city. The picture was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The number of diarrhoea patients is increasing alarmingly in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Prof Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the DGHS, came up with the remark in regular online health bulletin on Sunday.
According to icddr,b, the outbreak of diarrhoea has been going on for the last few days. On March 16: 1,057 diarrhoea patients were admitted to the hospital. After that on March 18: 1,141, on March 19: 1,174, on March 20: 1,135, on March 21: 1,156 and on March 22: 1,348, on March 23: 1,282, on March 24: 1,233, on March 25: 1,174 respectively.
"We are getting news that the number of diarrhoea patients has increased in the whole
    country before the onset of summer. The number of patients has increased especially in Dhaka metropolis", he said.
He said, "It is possible to deal with diarrhoea by drinking pure water and following hygiene rules. Treatment should be started in the early stages of the disease."
He further said, "Diarrhoea has not been eradicated. We want to deal with it. The government hospitals have adequate supply of food saline, water purification tablets and other logistics. We are aware of this situation."
The capital is reeling from the diarrhea outbreak, with 268 people, mostly adults, hospitalised with the disease over an 8-hour period till Sunday 8AM, according to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).
icddr,b also reports as many as 1250 patients received treatment for the disease on Saturday (over 24 hrs), while the number was 1138 on Friday.
The worst affected areas are Jatrabari, Dakkhin Khan, Badda and Shanir Akhra in the city.
This year, over 1200 people have been found infected with the disease. Some 5 percent of those hospitalised in recent days have been found to be children.
The number of diarrhea patients usually rises in the pre- monsoon or pre-winter periods, but this year the number of cases is higher, said AKM Tariful Islam Khan, public relations officer of icddr,b.
However, many patients with severe diarrhea are being admitted to icddr,b every day and they got discharged from the hospital after getting stable.
During a recent visit, physicians were found struggling to provide medical treatment to the patients.
Recent instances of diarrhea outbreak in Bangladesh occurred in 2018 and 2007, as over 1200 people were found infected with the virus.
Diarrheal disease is the second leading cause of death in children under five years old, and is responsible for killing around 525 000 children every year.
Diarrhea can last several days, leave the body without the water and salts that are necessary for survival.


