Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Blinken stresses US does not seek Moscow ‘regime change’

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 332

JERUSALAM, Mar 27: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday President Vladimir Putin's position is "up to the Russians", playing down President Joe Biden's comments that suggested a desire for regime change in Moscow.
Biden's point, Blinken said in Jerusalem, was that "Putin cannot be empowered to wage war, or engage in aggression against Ukraine, or anyone else".
Speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, Biden sparked controversy when he called the Russian leader a "butcher" and added: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
That raised questions of whether the United States was advocating non-democratic "regime change" in
    Russia.
"As you've heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else for that matter," said Blinken.
"As in any case, it's up to the people of the country in question. It's up to the Russians," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kazakhstan citizen killed at Rooppur Power Plant
Recycled plastic bottles more harmful
No Covid-19 death in 24hrs
Launch catches fire at Sadarghat
Russia hits Ukraine’s Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says
Macron fears ‘escalation’ after Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’
DU student picked up by DB released after 18hrs
Dentist stabbed by muggers bleeds to death in city


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft