First EC meeting to be held on April 5

More than a month after taking charge the Election Commission (EC) headed by Kazi Habibul Awal has finalized the date of the first commission meeting.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said the meeting would be held on April 5.

However, it was learned that the letter had not been issued even on the first day of the working day after the weekly holiday.

He said, "Although the issue of updating the voter list was supposed to come up, it has already been approved. The agenda of this meeting is nothing but election."

According to a source in the Election Commission, the first commission meeting of the EC is likely to finalize the probable date of Cumilla city elections.

Besides, the agenda of the meeting is to complete the election of more than 100 Union Parishads and several municipalities, which were postponed across the country due to non-voting due to various reasons.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, elections must be held within 180 days before the expiration of the term. The five-year term of the elected representatives of Cumilla City Corporation is coming to an end on May 16.

Meanwhile, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal, Election Commissioners Retired District and Sessions Judge Begum Rashida Sultana, Brigadier General (Retd.) Ahsan Habib Khan, Retired Senior Secretary Md. Alamgir and Anisur Rahman started their office from February 28.

The new Election Commission has been in continuous dialogue since March 13 to decide what to do to make the forthcoming 12th National Parliament elections fair and acceptable to all. On the first day, on March 13, the EC held a dialogue with the representatives of the teachers' society and on March 22 with the representatives of the civil society.

Following this, the EC is going to have a dialogue with the editors of several mass media on April 6.











