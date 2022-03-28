Video
Indian scholarship scheme for FF descendants extended

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on Sunday that the government of India has extended the scholarship scheme for the descendants of Freedom Fighters by another five years beginning 2022-23.
 "This year, a total of 1,497 students (501 students from HSC and 996 from UG level) have been selected for scholarship under the scheme in line with India's strong commitment," said the Indian High Commission.
This new scheme was set to benefit 10,000 students from Bangladesh for a period of five years at the Higher Secondary (Tk 20,000/-) and Undergraduate (Tk 50,000/-) Levels. As of now, 19,082 students have benefited under this scheme and an amount of Tk 44.99 crore has been utilised for this purpose.
The scholarship amount will be credited directly to the bank account of the student by the method of Direct Bank Transfer (BDT), it added.
The Ministry of Liberation of War Affairs extended their support to identify and select the students from all corners of Bangladesh. Undergraduate students were awarded Tk 24,000/- per year for four years and Higher secondary students were awarded Tk 10,000/- per year for two years.  
Each year the government of India awards scholarship to descendants of Freedom Fighters to commemorate the invaluable contribution of Muktijoddhas towards the Liberation of Bangladesh.
 The 'Muktijoddha scholarship scheme' was started by the government of India in the year 2006 for the descendants of the Freedom Fighters.
The award of these scholarships even during the Covid-19 Pandemic is in furtherance to the visit of the Prime Minister and the President of India to Bangladesh. It exemplifies the abiding commitment of the Government and people of India towards friendship with their brethren in Bangladesh.  However, the scholarship was re-launched in April 2017 during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.


