RUET arranges training for 39 officers  

RAJSHAHI, Mar 27: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) on Sunday arranged a two-day training workshop for its newly appointed officers aimed at boosting their working capacity.

Initiated by Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the university, the training is being held at its conference hall with the main focus on Annual Performance Agreement (APA) and National Integrity Strategy (NIS).

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh opened the workshop as the chief guest with IQAC Additional Director Professor Imdadul Haque Khan in the chair. Registrar of the university Professor Selim Hossain and Research and Extension Director Faruque Hossain also addressed the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh attributed that the role of the officers is very important towards infusing dynamism into the administrative and other official works of the university. He urged the participants to learn about APA and NIS to gain professional excellence to take the technological varsity forward. The VC also urged them to make the best use of their knowledge expected to be acquired from the course in their professional works. -BSS