Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:51 PM
Children meet FFs on country's golden jubilee celebration

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Observer Desk

Children and teenagers met valiant Freedom Fighters (FFs) of 1971 liberation war on the eve of the celebration of Golden jubilee of Independence at Mohammadi Homes Residential Area in the capital.
Mohammadi Homes Ltd arranged a programme to celebrate the country's 50 years, for the residents of Mohammadi Homes residential area on Saturday (March 26, 2022). The programme was started with hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.
The Managing Director of Mohammadi Homes Ltd, Mir Mosharref Hossain then made everyone take an oath to serve for the interest of the country and to ensure a drug, eve teasing, terror and militancy-free society. Hundreds of attendees took the oath with him.
Six honorable freedom fighters including Mohammad Nurul Islam Miah, Gias Uddin Chowdhury, Khan Mohammad Aksar, Adv Rafiqur Rahman, Md. Monowar Hossain Rumi were present at the programme. MD of Mohammadi Home Ltd welcomed them with flowers. The children and teenagers were thrilled and delighted to hear their stories of liberation war.
Mir Mosharref Hossain said, "The sole purpose of this arrangement was to introduce the representatives of young generation to the valiant freedom fighter during the celebration of 50 years of Independence and this event will inspire the children and teenagers to serve the country." "These children and teenagers will drive the development of Bangladesh one day and they must love the country and fellow countrymen. They must know the real history of Bangladesh for that", he added.
The residents of Mohammadi Homes R/A, officials of Mohammadi Group of Companies, several children of freedom fighters attended the program. They hoped such events will take place at every locality.


