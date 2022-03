Valiant Freedom Fighters, guests and childrens pose for a photograph Valiant Freedom Fighters, guests and childrens pose for a photograph























Valiant Freedom Fighters, guests and childrens pose for a photograph at a programme organised by Mohammadi Homes Ltd marking the Golden Jubilee of Independence on Saturday (March 26, 2022) in the capital's Mohammadpur. Inset, Managing Director of Mohammadi Homes Ltd Mir Mosharref Hossain administering oath to guests and participants. photo: observer