Students need to acquire practical skills: Nowfel

Deputy Minister of Education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel MP, urged students to gain life-oriented and practical skills in order to prepare for the Job market.

"Our agriculture-based economy is transitioning to an industry-based economy, yet trained employees are in short supply. As a result, we must rely on foreign labor, despite the fact that many of our university graduates are unemployed "Nowfel spoke at the Southern University Bangladesh's second convocation in Chattogram on Sunday.

Deputy Minister Nowfel, on behalf of the university's chancellor President Abdul Hamid, presided over the programme, while eminent computer scientist and author Professor Mohammad Kaykobad, delivered the convocation speech.

Chairman of the university's board of trustees, Khalilur Rahman and Vice-chancellor Md Mozammel Haque among others were present at the event.

"None of the employers now appoint based only on academic certificates, they also want to have skilled manpower. We must recognise that," Nowfel said.

Suggesting that students analyse the profiles of foreign nationals working in Bangladesh, he advised students to grow like them and become global-standard professionals.

In total of 7,853 students were awarded degrees at the event that took place at the permanent campus of the university in the port city's Arefin Nagar. Where 10 received the Chancellor's Award, 39 the Vice-Chancellor's Award, 38 the Dean's Award and 9 others got the Academic Excellence recognition.

"We have few natural resources but have talented people. The university helped you sharpen your talents. I hope you will properly utilise your learning. You have to add value to the country, like they have in Japan and Korea," Professor Kaykobad said addressing the students in the convocation. "With your contributions, Bangladesh will be a prosperous country," he said.

Earlier, Southern University Bangladesh was founded in 2002. University runs 9 departments under 3 faculties, at which around 4,500 students are currently studying.
















