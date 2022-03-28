Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka's air quality continues to be 'unhealthy', but the densely populated capital of Bangladesh is no longer the world's most polluted city.

With an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 166 at 10:24am, the capital has slipped to the third position in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi occupied the first two spots, with AQI scores of 256 and 179 respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents. -UNB







