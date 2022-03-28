Mongla port on the way to revive

Because of a number of development projects taken by the government the Mongla seaport has turned into a busy hub of export and import business. Opened in 1950, the Port of Mongla is located at Mongla Upazila, Bagerhat. It is the second largest seaport of Bangladesh. Once it was a sleepy seaport, which has revived over the past 13 years. Moreover, the construction and modernization work is underway for increasing the capacity and efficiency of handling capacity of 3,000 ships, 30,000 vehicles, 800,000 TEU containers and 40 million MT cargo at the port by 2025-30.



We congratulate the authorities involved in upgrading the condition and increasing the capacity of the sea port. We all know that the main transport mode for global trade is ocean shipping. Around 90per cent of traded goods are transported on sea route, worldwide. As such, the oceans provide the main transport arteries for global trade. Therefore, it goes without saying that the Mongla Sea Port will contribute to Bangladesh economy at a great extend in the upcoming decades.



In order to meet the future demand, 15 projects have been implemented for the development of Mongla port from 2009 to 2020 at a cost of Tk1372.8 crore. Nine more development projects are underway. Among these projects, The Vessel Traffic Management and Information System (VTMIS) was inaugurated on March 16 to monitor the movement and safety of domestic and foreign ships arriving at the port and to improve the quality of service provided by ship handling.



Besides, work on construction of surface water treatment plants to meet the demand for safe potable water in ocean-going vessels, port offices and residential areas, is in the final phase. Arrangements are being made to bring ships of 9 and a half meters in the 130 km naval channel from Bay of Bengal to Mongla port. Tk 6,000 crore project has already been taken for the upgrading of the port.



In reality, with the opening of the Padma Bridge, the activities of the port will be further increased. The port would have a direct link with capital Dhaka--along with other port-centric infrastructure. As a result, the activities of the port will increase manifold. It is evident the government is vigilant in making the Mongla Port more dynamic to meet future challenges.



Because of these initiatives, the port is on its way to make profit in its operation. With the economic progress, improving facilities in goods' transport is a must, so that the export-import business can be operated smoothly. We hope that the Mongla port will serve country's economic interest, by implementing the development projects and improving facilities, according to our demand in the upcoming days.